VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 67.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VEREIT by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after buying an additional 780,978 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VEREIT by 1.8% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,139,000 after buying an additional 91,654 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its stake in VEREIT by 58.8% during the first quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,487,000 after buying an additional 1,299,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VEREIT by 11.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after buying an additional 363,013 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in VEREIT by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,560,000 after buying an additional 23,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VER opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.49. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.49%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VER shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

