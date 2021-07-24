Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $414.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $276.39 and a 12-month high of $415.15.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.