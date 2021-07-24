Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,210,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $276,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 641.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 282.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 61,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,998,000 after purchasing an additional 45,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 23,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $255.45 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $194.51 and a 52-week high of $255.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.79.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

