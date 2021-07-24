Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Sold by RHS Financial LLC

RHS Financial LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of RHS Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. RHS Financial LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,345,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $140.35. The company had a trading volume of 123,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,249. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.57. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $121.99 and a fifty-two week high of $177.55.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

