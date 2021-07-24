VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Sold by Soundwatch Capital LLC

Soundwatch Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 36.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,869 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up approximately 0.1% of Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Soundwatch Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,778,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 421,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,468,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 133,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.46. 242,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,191. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.03. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $75.50.

