Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.40-11.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.92. Valmont Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.400-$11.100 EPS.

VMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $245.00.

NYSE VMI opened at $233.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.18. Valmont Industries has a 1 year low of $117.36 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $236.97.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.45%.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

