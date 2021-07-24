Utah Retirement Systems Trims Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 552.0% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000.

A stock opened at $152.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.18. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.87 and a fifty-two week high of $152.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,512.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,300 shares of company stock worth $5,103,852 over the last three months.

Several brokerages have issued reports on A. Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.84.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

