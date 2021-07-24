Utah Retirement Systems Sells 700 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in DexCom were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in DexCom by 141.2% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 53.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in DexCom by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. boosted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.00.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $460.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 90.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $406.03. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $463.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.14, for a total transaction of $1,279,236.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,111,504.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,524 shares of company stock worth $26,716,632. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

