Utah Retirement Systems Has $8.85 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $191.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Argus upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

