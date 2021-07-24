Utah Retirement Systems Decreases Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $412,300,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $177,954,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after buying an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,778,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 998.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 262,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $142,152,000 after buying an additional 238,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.64.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total value of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,896 shares of company stock valued at $18,146,757. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $638.28 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.83 and a 12 month high of $653.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $605.08. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

