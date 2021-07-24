Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.1% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $306.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $175.02 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,806 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,769 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.08.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.