UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 80.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on UPH. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of UpHealth in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Northland Securities began coverage on UpHealth in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

UpHealth stock opened at $6.64 on Thursday. UpHealth has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. The company provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. It serves empowering providers, health systems, health plans and governments, employers, and educational institutions.

