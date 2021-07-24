Untitled Investments LP Makes New $5.47 Million Investment in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Untitled Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 81,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,000. nCino makes up approximately 1.6% of Untitled Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Untitled Investments LP owned approximately 0.09% of nCino at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in nCino during the first quarter worth about $6,649,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 478,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,949,000 after purchasing an additional 285,433 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 24,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of nCino in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target on the stock. G.Research upgraded shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nCino from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.16.

nCino stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.99. 1,008,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,770. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. nCino, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion and a PE ratio of -119.98.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. nCino had a negative net margin of 23.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $128,060.00. Also, insider Trisha Price sold 20,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,525 shares of company stock valued at $5,304,029. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

