Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.25.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 14.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ USAP opened at $10.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USAP. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 46,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. bought a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the first quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. Its products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels. The company offers semi-finished and finished long products in the form of ingots, blooms, billets, and bars; flat rolled products, such as slabs and plates; and customized shapes primarily for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), which are cold rolled from purchased coiled strip, flat bar, or extruded bar.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.