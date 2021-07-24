UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.300-$18.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $443.74.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $417.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $407.25. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $289.64 and a 12-month high of $425.98. The company has a market capitalization of $394.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.62, for a total value of $25,237,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 941,560 shares in the company, valued at $396,038,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,301 shares of company stock valued at $35,527,153. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UnitedHealth Group stock. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.