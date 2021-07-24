United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $192.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Demand for United Therapeutics’ treprostinil medicines like Remodulin, Tyvaso and Orenitram is strong despite generic concerns and competitive pressure. It is working on new delivery mechanisms for Remodulin and expanded indications for Orenitram and Tyvaso, which might drive long-term growth. In 2021, United Therapeutics plans to launch three new products and indications (two already launched), which can widen its market. The stock has outperformed the industry this year so far. However, competition in the PAH market is increasing. Importantly, though United Therapeutics is a leader in PAH, lack of product as well as pipeline diversification beyond PAH is a concern. Estimates have increased slightly ahead of Q2 earnings. The company has a negative record of earnings surprise in recent quarters. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $220.78.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $184.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a current ratio of 6.66.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

