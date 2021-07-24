United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Gap Down to $32.64

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.64, but opened at $31.71. United Natural Foods shares last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

UNFI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Natural Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.30.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $408,766.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Spinner sold 109,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $4,235,509.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,523,641.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,514 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,635 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 5,580.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.