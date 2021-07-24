United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%.
Shares of UBSI traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 361,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. United Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.35.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.
United Bankshares Company Profile
United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.
