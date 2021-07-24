United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Cut to $61.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its target price reduced by research analysts at MKM Partners from $65.00 to $61.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. upped their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research raised United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.76. United Airlines has a one year low of $30.32 and a one year high of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($9.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 151.7% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in United Airlines by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

