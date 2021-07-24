United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $9.00 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for United Airlines in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $9.00 for the year.

Get United Airlines alerts:

UAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. upped their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on United Airlines from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.26.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.61. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($9.31) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,678,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,800,000 after buying an additional 1,503,716 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $32,032,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,368,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,303,000 after acquiring an additional 685,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 11.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,523,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,271,000 after purchasing an additional 556,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.