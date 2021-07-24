Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P cut its holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 555,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 71,279 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Unisys were worth $14,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UIS. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 573.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unisys by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unisys in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unisys alerts:

In other Unisys news, COO Eric Hutto sold 12,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $334,319.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 177,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,896,241.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,254.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,925 shares of company stock worth $926,758. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UIS opened at $21.25 on Friday. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $10.12 and a one year high of $28.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.70 million. Unisys had a negative net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 40.08%. Unisys’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.