Uniphar’s (UPR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uniphar (LON:UPR) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:UPR opened at GBX 307 ($4.01) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £838.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 288.20. Uniphar has a 12-month low of GBX 2.43 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 312 ($4.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Uniphar Company Profile

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

