Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $217.19, but opened at $225.41. Union Pacific shares last traded at $223.06, with a volume of 11,100 shares.

The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.05.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

About Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

