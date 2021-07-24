UniMex Network Price Up 18.5% Over Last 7 Days (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One UniMex Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001906 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $4.58 million and $68,133.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00040350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00122485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00144103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,043.06 or 1.00203116 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.05 or 0.00886129 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s genesis date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,079,811 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

