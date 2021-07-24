UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.800-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

UNF stock opened at $217.00 on Friday. UniFirst has a one year low of $160.70 and a one year high of $258.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.04.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. As a group, analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

