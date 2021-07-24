UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $63.58. UiPath shares last traded at $62.25, with a volume of 1,528,209 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on UiPath from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Summit Redstone assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.90.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The healthcare company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $186.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $747,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 648,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,656,632.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UiPath Company Profile (NASDAQ:PATH)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

