UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 15th

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

UFP Industries has raised its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. UFP Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.

UFP Industries stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.77. The company had a trading volume of 317,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.54.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

