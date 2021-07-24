UFP Industries, Inc. (UFPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 15th

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.
UFP Industries has raised its dividend by 56.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. UFP Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UFP Industries to earn $6.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.3%.
UFP Industries stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.77. The company had a trading volume of 317,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,011. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.73. UFP Industries has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.54.
In other news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Sidoti upgraded UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. UFP Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.
About UFP Industries
UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.
