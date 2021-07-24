UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,974 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,308 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $5,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $51,065,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in UFP Industries by 158.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,538,000 after buying an additional 578,738 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after buying an additional 508,938 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 37.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after buying an additional 362,549 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in UFP Industries by 2,602.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 135,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,505,000 after buying an additional 130,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFPI opened at $72.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.73. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sidoti upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. UFP Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.57.

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $595,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,111,498.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

