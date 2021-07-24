UBS Group Reiterates €25.40 Price Target for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD)

UBS Group set a €25.40 ($29.88) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.88 ($33.98) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a one year high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

