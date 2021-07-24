UBS Group Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,850.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,742.27.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,830.92 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,094.93 and a one year high of $1,833.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,464.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,193 shares of company stock worth $47,753,438 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,968,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,796,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,673 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after acquiring an additional 162,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $667,125,000 after acquiring an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $355,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

