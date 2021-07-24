UBS Group AG Sells 4,654 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,654 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 195,173.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,518,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,018 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,308,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 35,938 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,712.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 557,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 526,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 304,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.94. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1-year low of $2.14 and a 1-year high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 105.00%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.