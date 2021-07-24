UBS Group AG Raises Stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 20.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,468,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 45,294 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $867,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $45.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.78. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $45.62.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.68 million. StepStone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

STEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on StepStone Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

