UBS Group AG Purchases 3,446 Shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) by 3,705.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Silverback Therapeutics were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBTX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $968,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,377,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,085,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $32.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.88. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.21.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). As a group, analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

About Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

