UBS Group AG Grows Stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.55% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 14,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BSMO stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.81. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $25.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Featured Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.