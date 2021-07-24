UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,069 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Nautilus worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Nautilus in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nautilus in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Nautilus by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Nautilus by 875.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

NLS opened at $15.44 on Friday. Nautilus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. Nautilus had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 78.20%. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $308,575.16. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,052 shares of company stock worth $699,453 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

