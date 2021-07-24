UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $356,000 Holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,603 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Quotient were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Quotient by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 96,278 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Quotient by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Quotient by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 62,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Quotient by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 36,686 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Quotient by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 856,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 147,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $3.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. Quotient Limited has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $8.39. The firm has a market cap of $326.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Quotient had a negative return on equity of 6,699.81% and a negative net margin of 250.05%. The business had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quotient in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

