UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $312,000 Position in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in GoHealth were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,035,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in GoHealth by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,914,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,451,000 after purchasing an additional 385,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in GoHealth by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,398,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 894,810 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $25,128,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in GoHealth during the 1st quarter worth about $8,509,000. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $725,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,532.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 167,843 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,649.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,340,875. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. GoHealth, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.18.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOCO. Truist cut their price target on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

