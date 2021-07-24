UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys Shares of 11,879 Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 214,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 20,090 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. stock opened at $35.21 on Friday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.24. The firm has a market cap of $754.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Loral Space & Communications Inc.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

