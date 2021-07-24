UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 7,121 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Puma Biotechnology worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at $147,149.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $249,845 in the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $14.14.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

