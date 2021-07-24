UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 24,191 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,191 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,948 shares in the last quarter. 80.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBAY. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $284.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.20. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.