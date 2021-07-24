U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

U.S. Well Services stock opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. U.S. Well Services has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.05. The company has a market cap of $84.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.67.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Well Services will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Well Services news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 200,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $200,909.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,909 shares in the company, valued at $200,909. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. 41.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

