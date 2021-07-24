U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 89.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,616 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 73,502 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in U.S. Silica by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,047 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 26,512 shares during the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in U.S. Silica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,141 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after buying an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Silica in the first quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 47,000 shares of company stock worth $489,250. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered shares of U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.72 million, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 3.25. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $15.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The mining company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $234.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.60 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

