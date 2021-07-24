Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Insider Sells $82,031.25 in Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $82,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,914,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,110,354.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steve Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $54,862.50.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $64,762.50.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.38, for a total transaction of $56,925.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Steve Hoffman sold 41,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $49,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Steve Hoffman sold 83,500 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $131,095.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TYME opened at $1.08 on Friday. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $4.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 30.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,798,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 44.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 394,202 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 75,945 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 382.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 219,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

