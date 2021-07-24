Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,898 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.49% of Tyler Technologies worth $256,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 50.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after acquiring an additional 375,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,655,000 after acquiring an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 537,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 505,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TYL opened at $497.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.89 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $439.94. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $498.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total transaction of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,313,365.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $471.00.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

