Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twitter from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an in-line rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.97.

TWTR opened at $71.69 on Friday. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $35.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.60 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.01.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $570,560.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

