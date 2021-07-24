Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.97.

TWTR opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.01. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Twitter has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 151,816 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

