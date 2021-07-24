Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn Sells 5,000 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $598,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ TWST opened at $117.34 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.51.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $1,634,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 253.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
