Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn Sells 5,000 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CFO James M. Thorburn sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total transaction of $598,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $117.34 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $214.07. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.51.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 25.47% and a negative net margin of 109.15%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $1,634,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 253.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 15,070 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

