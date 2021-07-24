Twinbeech Capital LP Takes Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in SiTime by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SiTime by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SiTime during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in SiTime by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in SiTime by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Shares of SiTime stock opened at $128.02 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $151.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -256.04 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.65.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. SiTime’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $68,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,386 shares of company stock worth $6,455,569. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

