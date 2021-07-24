Twinbeech Capital LP Sells 15,820 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Twinbeech Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 93.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,820 shares during the quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,302 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,598,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.90.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $206.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $558.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.97. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $198.26 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

