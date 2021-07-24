Twinbeech Capital LP Makes New $267,000 Investment in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 700.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 36.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. increased their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.94. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 44.62%. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.44%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

